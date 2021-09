AUD/USD Negatives Largely in the Price, Shorts Covered. The US Dollar extended its pullback during yesterday’s session following weaker than expected ADP data and a contraction in the ISM Manufacturing employment sub-component, highlighting that the spread of the Delta variant has weighed on labour market activity. That being said, the ADP report has been very poor as of late in providing much insight into the outcome for NFP and thus while the predictive value is weak, the data does set the bar low for NFP to surprise on the upside given market participants will be positioned for a soft report.