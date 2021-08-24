Practical solutions are needed for the Afghan crisis, not political point-scoring
It was one terrible tragedy among many last week, but to some of the Government’s critics, the death of an Afghan child refugee in Sheffield, after he fell from the window of the hotel in which he was being housed, appeared to encapsulate the callousness and cack-handedness of the Home Office’s approach to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The boy’s father is reported to have worked for the British embassy in Kabul. MPs have called for an inquiry amid suggestions that officials had neglected to check the suitability of the accommodation.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0