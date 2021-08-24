Practical solutions are needed for the Afghan crisis, not political point-scoring

Will Joe Biden extend the US evacuation deadline? That is the question occupying the minds of many Afghanistan observers today as the G7 leaders meet to discuss the ongoing crisis. Not only will the president’s decision inform the British response, but it could well also determine the fates of some who are stuck in Kabul and desperately trying to flee the new regime. The stakes are incredibly high. Elsewhere, Labour is demanding an inquiry amid reports that the PM used taxpayer funds to pay for a plane to Hartlepool, and Extinction Rebellion took over parts of central London in another day of climate action.