Global Sports Medicine Market is estimated to be US$ 19.60 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Sports Medicine Market accounted for US$ 8.72 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.60 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.40%. Sports medicine may be a branch of drugs that deals with fitness and therefore the treatment and prevention of injuries associated with sports and exercise. Although most sports teams have employed team physicians for several years, it’s only since the late 20th century that medicine has emerged as a definite field of health care. In some countries, medicine (or Sport and Exercise medicine) may be a recognized medicine (with similar training and standards to other medical specialties), whereas in other countries it’s an interest area but not an actual specialty.

Community Policy