Global Sports Medicine Market is estimated to be US$ 19.60 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period

Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market accounted for US$ 5.50 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 11.31 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. Interventional cardiology may be a branch of cardiology that deals specifically with the catheter based treatment of structural heart diseases. Many procedures are often performed on the guts by catheterization. This most ordinarily involves the insertion of a sheath into the arteria femoralis (but, in practice, any large peripheral artery or vein) and cannulating the guts under X-ray visualization (most commonly fluoroscopy). The arteria radialis can also be used for cannulation; this approach offers several advantages, including the accessibility of the artery in most patients, the straightforward control of bleeding even in anticoagulated patients, the enhancement of comfort because patients are capable of sitting up and walking immediately following the procedure, and therefore the near absence of clinically significant sequelae in patients with a traditional Allen test.