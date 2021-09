ROSWELL, N.M. — Seward County Community College fell in their first match of the season in straight sets to New Mexico Military Institute. The No. 14 Lady Saints were unable to win a set in their first match as they lost with set scores 25-18, 25-18, and 25-13. Seward County trailed to start the match as NMMI led 5-1 in the first set and Coach Geno Frugoli called a timeout after trailing 12-6. The Broncos went on an 8-4 run to jump out to a 20-10 lead but the Lady Saints responded with an 8-3 run of their own to get the match back to a five-point game 23-18. Unfortunately, Seward County did not score in the remainder of the points to lose the first set 25-18.