OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma State University has unveiled a new program it says will bring the state's aerospace industry into the next frontier. “We’re announcing the formation of the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education," said OSU President Kayse Shrum. "Oklahoma State University is the clear leader in aerospace within our state. We’ve had a partnership with NASA for more than 50 years. We’ve been training pilots for more than 80 years. Our depth and breadth of knowledge, faculty and research investments cannot be matched. We’re so proud of this very long history in aerospace and aviation excellence.”