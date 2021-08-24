Proposals Demo & Enrollment

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Poplar Bluff R-I School District will accept proposals for a Demographic & Enrollment Study to examine the distribution of student enrollment and demographics with the Poplar Bluff R-I School District. A bid packet can be obtained by request during regular business hours at the district’s central office. All proposals are due in a sealed envelope no later than October 1, 2021. Proposals submitted after that time and date will be rejected and returned. Proposals shall be submitted to Dr. Scott Dill, Superintendent, Poplar Bluff R-I Schools 1110 N. Westwood Blvd. Poplar Bluff, MO 63901. All inquiries for Proposal Preparation and Submission Requirements shall be directed to Dr. Scott Dill, Superintendent.

