Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazard, KY

Summer heat drags on, spotty rain chances possible later this week

By Brandon Robinson
wymt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Caliente, Caldo, Chaud. No matter what language you say it in, the word of the day for the next few days is hot. Fog will likely join us again for our morning drive on this Tuesday. Be careful and slow it down as you hit the roads this morning. Otherwise, we repeat the same forecast as yesterday. Sunny skies, hazy and humid conditions with just the smallest chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the day. It will be a scorcher too. Highs will top out in the low 90s for most areas.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazard, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Wymt#Caldo#Forecast Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy