Summer heat drags on, spotty rain chances possible later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Caliente, Caldo, Chaud. No matter what language you say it in, the word of the day for the next few days is hot. Fog will likely join us again for our morning drive on this Tuesday. Be careful and slow it down as you hit the roads this morning. Otherwise, we repeat the same forecast as yesterday. Sunny skies, hazy and humid conditions with just the smallest chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the day. It will be a scorcher too. Highs will top out in the low 90s for most areas.