Last year 88 percent of the U.S. adult population purchased goods online and it’s predicted to increase even more by 2024, when there are expected to be 263 million digital buyers. E-commerce is no longer a new phenomenon in our economy, it’s a staple of how customers purchase essential and non-essential goods. The process of online shopping from start to finish incorporates several industries, but the most important are the shipping and logistics companies that deliver goods from the seller to the consumer.