CHICAGO (CBS) — Flags across Illinois were lowered to half-staff on Wednesday in honor of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French, while family, friends, and colleagues paid respects at her wake. Visitation for Officer French began at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 7740 S. Western Ave. Her funeral follows Thursday morning at 10 a.m., also at St. Rita. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, there was a long procession before Officer French’s body was brought into the chapel. The line of visitors kept growing as the afternoon went on. There were tears and hugs as everyone showed...