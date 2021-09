Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended approximately 1,100 migrants who illegally entered the United States from Mexico over the weekend. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), several large groups were among those entries: groups of 45, 47 and 57 on Friday; 108 and 60 on Saturday; 41 and 71 on Sunday and 52 and 49 on Monday morning.