Following the release of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT earlier this week (which you can check out our review/s of here!), while it certainly represented itself as an exceptionally competent 1080p gaming graphics card, the overall consensus we took away was that comparatively speaking, it might’ve been just a little too underpowered (and perhaps overpriced) to really attract consumers away from alternative choices such as the Nvidia 3060 or 3060 Ti. Good, but probably not good enough to stand out from the pack.