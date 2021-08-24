Adult-Targeted Infant Formula Desserts
The Kendamil Baby Milk Ice Cream is being launched by the UK-based brand to provide curious parents with a way to try out the product they give to their little ones in an unexpected format. The ice cream is a limited-edition offering that is made with the brand's infant formula to encourage parents to taste exactly what their child tastes. The unexpected product was developed to help restore parental faith in infant formulas that have the perception of being unpalatable in flavor.www.trendhunter.com
