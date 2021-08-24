Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Plant-Based Dessert Flavors

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese new Nush dessert flavors are being launched by the UK-based dairy-free food brand to provide consumers with a way to satisfy their cravings in a plant-based way. The new product flavors include the Chocolate Fudge Pot and the Mango & Passionfruit Yog, which are both arriving at Ocado locations in the UK starting in August. The Chocolate Fudge Pot will retail for £3 for two 75-gram pots, while the Mango & Passionfruit Yog is priced at £2.99 for a 350-gram sharing pot.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Plant#Yogurt#Dairy#Food Drink#Nush#Ocado#The Chocolate Fudge Pot#British#Npd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Recipesrecipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst New Coffee Drinks This Fall, Dietitian Says

Got fall feels? Here's a fun fact: If you were one of many who predicted the arrival of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte today, you were spot-on. In the 18 years since the PSL debuted, it's generated loyalty unlike any other seasonal drink. In fact, a representative for Starbucks cited an estimate to Eat This, Not That! of more than 500 million pumpkin spice lattes sold since 2003 in the U.S.
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Recipescopykat.com

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Keyword: Cake Mix Recipes, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Dump Cake. In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin, milk, eggs, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract. Stir until blended and pour into a 9×13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the dry cake mix evenly over the pumpkin. Place the small pieces of butter...
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Recipesnews9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
Recipescountryliving.com

Best-Ever Easy Sloppy Joes

Forget seasoning packets or cans of meat — sloppy joes are easy enough to make with fresh ingredients, and they taste far better that way. Give this recipe a try and you'll see for yourself. 1 tbsp. canola oil. small onion, chopped. bell pepper, chopped. garlic cloves, chopped. 1/4 tsp.
RecipesCape Gazette

Sweet corn chowder is a savory, versatile dish

Like many people interested in food, I frequently visit online cooking websites and chefs’ blogs while also subscribing to several magazines, such as Milk Street and Bon Appetit. When the most recent edition of the latter arrived, I paged through looking for inspiration and a destination for my latest collection of fresh produce, which included a half-dozen ears of sweet white corn.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Popular Foods With More Sugar Than Ice Cream, Says Science

If you thought ice cream was the sugariest thing in your diet, we challenge you to guess again. There are plenty of foods out there that secretly pack a lot of sugar—even more than what's in a serving of sweet ice cream. We're not trying to make you feel bad for eating these foods, though. Instead, we want to make sure you have some perspective on how much sugar you're eating each day so that you can stay on top of your health.
Recipestulsapeople.com

Reader recipes: Chicken enchilada skillet casserole

In need of a quick, one pan, weeknight dinner that will make everyone in the house happy, full and ready to take on homework, laundry and the myriad other things to be done? This recipe, adapted from eatingwell.com, is a go-to for my family of four. Chicken enchilada skillet casserole...
Recipesnorthcentralpa.com

Cool and Creamy Jello Pie

As a child of the 60’s and 70’s who grew up watching Scooby Doo, The Brady Bunch, The Ed Sullivan Show, and (my Nana’s weekly ritual that I dreaded) the Lawrence Welk Show on TV, I was all too familiar with that catchy jingle, “There’s Always Room for Jell-O.”. Jell-O...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
Food & DrinksThrillist

Add These Black-Owned Rum Brands to Your Home Bar

From cinnamon-spiced to barrel-aged, these rums are changing the game. Now more than ever, Black-owned spirit brands are finally taking the stage in households in the U.S. and around the world. Uncle Nearest Whiskey is the fastest growing independent American whiskey brand in history, thanks to powerhouse CEO Fawn Weaver. Celebrities like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson launched tequila brands in 2020 and have grown to be massively successful in a relatively short period of time.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

San Antonio-based online dessert company opens walk-up store

SAN ANTONIO – Another bakery to satisfy your sweet tooth has arrived in San Antonio and the menu is anything but ordinary. San Antonio-based company, Cereal Killer Treats, started as an online bakery serving up cookies and dessert bars but now, they have opened up a walk-up pastry shop called C.K.S. Pastry House.
Food & DrinksComicBook

Famous Amos Introduces Three Internationally-Inspired Flavors For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Wednesday, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and the Famous Amos brand is celebrating the tasty holiday with the release of three new cookie offerings with international inspiration. The three new Famous Amos Wonders of the World flavors Belgian Chocolate Chip, Philippine Coconut and White Chocolate Chip, and Mediterranean Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip, are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy