Plant-Based Dessert Flavors
These new Nush dessert flavors are being launched by the UK-based dairy-free food brand to provide consumers with a way to satisfy their cravings in a plant-based way. The new product flavors include the Chocolate Fudge Pot and the Mango & Passionfruit Yog, which are both arriving at Ocado locations in the UK starting in August. The Chocolate Fudge Pot will retail for £3 for two 75-gram pots, while the Mango & Passionfruit Yog is priced at £2.99 for a 350-gram sharing pot.www.trendhunter.com
