COUNTY SEAT

Relationship Advice

By caleb
 9 days ago

Marriage licenses Aug. 16 n Richard J. Weber, 47, and Deana L. Haun, 52, both of Hermitage. n Henry R. Rogness, 33, and Hannah C. Smerker, 28, both of Tallmadge, Ohio. Aug. 17 n Henry J. Yoder, 34, and Esther E. Troyer, 26, both of Stoneboro. n Justin A. Reynolds, 25, and Rebekah L. Smith, 26, both of Hermitage. Aug. […]

