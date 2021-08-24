Cancel
Trenton, NJ

Breaking: Reports Of A Shooting On Route 29 North Near Riverside Avenue In Trenton

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 9 days ago
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 11:15 p.m. last night August 23, Trenton EMS was dispatched to Route 29 and Riverside Avenue for a shooting victim. Trenton Police and New Jersey State Police were on scene and secured the area. Trenton EMS immediately transported the victim to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. It appears that members of the Trenton Shooting Response Team were on scene investigating the incident. Route 29 was closed initially at first Riverside exit then moved up closer to the exit by the pedestrian over pass as the investigation continued. No further information is available tonight and MidJersey.News has emailed police officials for information when it becomes available. This is breaking news report from on scene and radio reports once official information is received the story will be updated, corrections and additions will be made at that time.

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
#Shooting#New Jersey State Police#Trenton Police
