I received my Asus rog phone 5 just over a week ago, but I am having issues with DnD. I have 2 schedules. 1 is from 20.30 to 5.40 for work and another is 21.00 to 9.00 for the weekend. Both were originally transferred over from my Samsung note 9. The problem is that DnD will start at the chosen times, but for some reason that I can't work out, it will just turn off. When I go back into DnD settings the schedule are there but DnD will not turn on. DnD will sometimes put the sound mode back to normal and recently it is going into vibrate. There is no warning, the icon for DnD will just turn off and no other problem will jump up from the phone. It just turns off. I do run sleep cycle but having that on or off doesn't have any effect on what DnD does.