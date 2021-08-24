Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Senator: Hearings in election ‘investigation’ to begin

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate said Monday that hearings will begin this week as he committed to carrying out a “full forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said he has communicated with former President Donald Trump, whose baseless claims about election fraud have propelled loyalists to pursue […]

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Senate President#Ap#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Pennsylvania Statetherecord-online.com

Top Pennsylvania senator commits to forensic election audit

HARRISBURG, PA – In the wake of infighting within his own party, the Pennsylvania Senate’s top Republican said this week he supports a “thorough forensic audit of recent elections – including the use of our subpoena powers.”. President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, made the comment in an op-ed published...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania Republicans renew efforts to investigate elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Republicans are again pushing for an election investigation. The state Senate's top Republican, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-34), said last week that he doesn't just want to see a recount of recent elections. He called for an investigation that could identify flaws to be addressed by the legislature.
Presidential ElectionWRAL

Arizona Senate GOP's 2020 election report delayed again

PHOENIX — The delivery of a report on the 2020 vote count to Arizona state Senate Republicans was delayed yet again Monday after the Donald Trump supporter hired to lead the effort and several others involved contracted COVID-19 “and are quite sick,” the Senate GOP leader said. Republican Senate President...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Franklin County Free Press

PA Senate: Election audit fight heats up

An internal fight among legislators over a forensic election audit spilled into the public sphere this week after Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Gettysburg, accused leaders in his own party of stonewalling his investigation. The senator made the comments during a Thursday interview with One America News Network that he later doubled...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

Trump-fueled election ‘audit’ sparks Senate GOP turmoil

HARRISBURG — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an “election integrity” undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro Tempore...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Review & Sunday Review

Senator Yaw’s response on election audit

I have received many calls, emails and messages from Pennsylvania residents (and non-residents alike) who have voiced concerns about the fairness of our elections and have called for an election audit. At first blush, an audit sounds like a good idea, but after any reasoned thought into the ramifications such an undertaking may trigger, this will not be a productive undertaking.
Presidential ElectionSentinel

Top GOP senator orders change in election plan

HARRISBURG (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an “election integrity” undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro...
Phoenix, AZazpm.org

State fairgrounds charges Senate $128,074 for election review

The Arizona Senate's contractors count ballots from Maricopa County inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum during May 2021. The Senate's contractors spent months at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix poring over ballots cast in last year's election. Now, the rent is due. The state agency that oversees the fairgrounds sent the...
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

GOP bill allowing for audits of 2020 election advances in Texas Senate

Moving quickly with the end of the special session looming, a Texas Senate committeeapproved a newly filed bill Wednesday that would give party officials the power to demand mandatory county-level audits of the 2020 general election. With an eye toward a meandering and politically divisive audit begun by Arizona Republicans...
Pennsylvania Statetherecord-online.com

Bipartisan election reform bill brewing in Pennsylvania Senate

HARRISBURG, PA – A second election reform bill appears likely in Pennsylvania this year. The chairs of the State Government Committee began circulating a co-sponsorship memo earlier this month for their joint plan, which allows for a three day pre-canvassing rule, continuous video surveillance of ballot drop boxes, tightened application deadlines and an elimination of the permanent mail-in list, among other changes.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, Marsha Blackburn, 41 Senate Colleagues Demand Durham Report on the Origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Inquiry Into Allegations of Russian Collusion During the 2016 Election, Be Made Public

August 23, 2021 - Washington, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and 41 Senate colleagues sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick. Garland to request an update on the status of Special Counsel John Durham’s review of the origins...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Rep. Madison Cawthorn falsely suggests elections are ‘rigged,’ says there will be ‘bloodshed’ if system continues on its path

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) on Sunday falsely suggested that elections in the United States are “rigged” and said there will be “bloodshed” if the country’s electoral system continues on its current path. Cawthorn, a freshman lawmaker and pro-Trump star of the far right, made the remarks during an event at...
Presidential ElectionKEYT

Arizona Senate releases more records of 2020 election review

PHOENIX (AP) — A slew of communications between Arizona GOP lawmakers and their representatives overseeing a review of the 2020 election and party activists has been released under a court order obtained by a watchdog group that is fighting for transparency in the Senate’s recount of 2020 election results. Lawyers representing the Republican-controlled Senate released the text messages and emals late Tuesday. They include messages from a top campaign official for former President Donald Trump asking where to send $175,000 to help pay for the Senate’s partisan recount.

Comments / 0

Community Policy