It’s been a year of historically low inventory, historically high demand and historically high home prices.Why it matters: Buyers are exhausted, and hardworking people are priced out of housing in Tampa Bay.The region has the most expensive houses in Florida, and home values are rising faster here than in almost any other metro in the country.Justin Ricke, who’s been a Tampa real estate agent for five years, says some homes get anywhere from three to 30 offers. And houses move off the market as quickly as they’re put on. "You can put a house on the market Thursday, and if...