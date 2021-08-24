Cancel
Galt, CA

Galt Community Shows Support For Officers Injured In Head-On Crash

By Laura Haefeli
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGOQ3_0baxpKDS00

GALT (CBS13) – Two Galt police officers were struck head-on Sunday morning in their police cruiser. Officer Kapri Herrera and her Partner Officer Harminder Grewal are now at UC Davis medical center fighting for their lives.

“You never know what’s going to happen, and unfortunately, it happened to her,” said Joseph Herrera, Kapri Herrera’s brother.

Monday night, Herrera’s family spoke to a crowded Galt Police Department parking lot.

“Every day she came to work and pushed that black and white patrol car out the gates, she came here to serve all of you,” Joseph Herrera said.

The nightmare scenario is now a stark reality facing two law enforcement families.

“I never thought that we would be on this side, but this makes a difference,” said Andy Herrera, Kapri’s father.

Neighbors and fellow first responders gathered Monday night to honor the injured officers.

“We are absolutely coming together to send our prayers and our thoughts to those two officers,” said Chaplain Mindi Russell, with the Sacramento Law Enforcement Chaplaincy.

The pair was on their way to assist with the Caldor Fire when they were hit by 25-year-old Manjot Singh Thind of Manteca. He died in the crash.

“This vigil is to bring unity from the community to our law enforcement family,” said Chaplain Russell.

“We have a close connection to the law enforcement here,” said community member Christopher Young.

Galt’s Interim Police Chief Richard Small says the department feels for the families.

“This has been tough for Galt PD but I can only imagine what it’s been like for the families,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
