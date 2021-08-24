Cancel
Public Health

Tucker Carlson: Elitist Democrats want you to shut up and obey

By Tucker Carlson
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver get the feeling we’ve been here before? We have. At the height of the worst pandemic in American history -- the Spanish flu of 1918 -- cities across the country did something, modern America would find familiar. They issued mandatory mask mandates and punished anyone who didn't comply. "The man or woman or child who will not wear a mask now is a dangerous slacker," read a typical announcement from the Red Cross.

Nancy Pelosi
Tucker Carlson
Daniel Andrews
Jacinda Ardern
Americas
Melbourne
Health
Afghanistan
Public Health
Congress
Politics
U.S. Politics
Democratic Party
Related
Posted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Democrats only care about maintaining power, Afghanistan proves it

While Washington's Mass Delusion tour continues, it's amazing to watch. Just hours ago, in the latest installment, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff held a press conference at the Pentagon and they told us what they've been telling us all week from the White House and the State Department and everybody in charge. They're telling us that our departure from Afghanistan, the one that looks like a disaster to you, has, in fact, and this is directly from Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense been a resounding success.
Public Health

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
POTUS

How Trumpian politics stoke the coronavirus pandemic

A simplified history of the Republican Party over the past 15 years goes like this. Until 2009, it was largely directed by party officials and elected leaders. The emergence of the tea party movement, a reaction to the presidency of Barack Obama given energy by conservative media and organizations, forced the GOP to consider (if not integrate) far-right ideas and candidates into its agenda. With his presidential candidacy in 2015, Donald Trump gave primacy to those ideas and the fights that propagated over right-wing media. It was a recognition that media held more sway over voters than the establishment and one that, for obvious reasons, the establishment couldn't make. It worked as a political tactic in 2016, allowing Trump to consolidate the establishment around him. And then he left office, and all that was left was the base.
U.S. Politics

It’s time for the GOP to dole out some tough love on vaccines

The only halfway decent excuse for delaying coronavirus vaccination — that no shot had received “full approval” from the Food and Drug Administration — is now obsolete. Time for the “Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings” party to stop coddling their followers, dole out some tough love and insist that everyone get their damn shots already.
Immigration Posted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: We should not be resettling Afghan refugees before rescuing American citizens

What a betrayal the war in Afghanistan turned out to be. Above all, it was a betrayal of the American public, the people who for 20 years paid for the occupation. It was a betrayal of the ones who died there, of course, and of the tens of thousands of Americans who will carry the scars from this disaster for the rest of their lives. They were lied to. We were all lied to. And we have a right to feel bitter about that.

