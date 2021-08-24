Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amador County, CA

Amador County Rescue Group Saves Hundreds Of Animals Evacuated From Caldor Fire

By Anna Giles
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1869W4_0baxpGgY00

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of animals are seeking refuge from the Caldor Fire.

One rescue group is taking in horses, goats, alpacas and more and keeping them safe at the Laughton Ranch in Amador County. Some of the animals belong to families that have lost everything. They are grateful to have this sanctuary.

Wendi Spiers and her husband visit their three alpacas every day. It’s the one constant as they wait and see if they’ll have to evacuate from their home in Fiddletown.

“We’ve been living in California for pretty much my whole life. So you always think about this but when it actually comes down to it you’re like ’Yeah, I was panicking,’ ” she said.

Panicking her alpacas would have nowhere to go. So Evacuation Team Amador, a rescue group, brought them to Laughton Ranch. A home for animals now homeless due to wildfire.

“Not all of them can have their families come here and visit them because their families are in the middle of a crisis trying to figure out what they’re going to do next,” said Dr. Raelynn Brister

Dr. Brister is one of the dozens of volunteers that feed and love these animals.

“We have been housing a little over 450 animals. Right now, they range from horses, donkeys, pigs,” Dr. Brister said.

Evacuated families in need call Evacuation Team Amador, give a location and volunteers like Dr. Brister often wrangle the animals themselves.

When they get to Laughton Ranch, the animals are stressed from fear and sometimes smoke inhalation. Volunteers get to know them by name and help them feel comfortable.

“You can actually feel the animals’ stress level diminish and go down because you can tell by the way they’re behaving,” another volunteer said.

Evacuated animals are brought here when other locations fill up. It’s Noah’s ark on land. Safe and secure, so families have one less thing to worry about.

“We’re still staying at home but we are packed and ready,” Spiers said.

Evacuation Team Amador has rescued thousands of animals from just the Caldor Fire alone. A team of volunteer veterinarians also visits this location and gives the animals the healthcare they need.

If you would like to help or donate, you can go to their website .

Comments / 1

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Amador County, CA
Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Rescue, CA
County
Amador County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Amador County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Animals#Caldor#Horse#Evacuation Team Amador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Kyburz, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Call For Help Amid Caldor Fire Answered In Kyburz

KYBURZ (CBS13) — Throughout the fight against the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, we have heard stories of courage, with community members stepping up to do what they could. John Lucia is a quiet, unassuming guy living along the quiet stretch of Highway 50 in Kyburz. “Samuel Kyburz picked out where the sawmill was going to be, where gold was discovered. He was this key guy in California history but nobody knows about him,” Lucia said. Th history buff made history himself last Wednesday night as the Caldor Fire raged across from where he lives on the American River. Crews were scrambling...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘Animals Are Running For Their Lives’: Wildlife Rescue Groups Rush Animals Away From Flames

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) –  Mandatory evacuations have South Lake Tahoe looking like a ghost town just days from the long Labor Day holiday weekend which usually lures tourists. But as people piled into their cars, animals hit the road too.  The flames frightened wildlife. forcing animals from their homes.  A CBS13 photographer spotted a bear in the Christmas Valley area running from the flames being pushed down to the valley floor. Local wildlife rescue groups have had their hands full moving all of their animals away from the path of the flames.  Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care says it was ready.  Within...
Nevada StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Evacuees Seek Shelter In Nevada As Red Cross Opens Site at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO (CBS13) — It was a moment of crisis for Timothy Pritchard who left his South Lake Tahoe home of 13 years just days ago. He’s now getting help at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the newest evacuation site for people forced to leave their homes as the Caldor Fire continues to burn in the Tahoe Basin. “It really hit me it was a rude awakening,” he said. On Tuesday, people at the Gardnerville shelter were told to leave and relocate to the convention center. So, we asked the Red Cross why? “Well the reason behind is because we can be much more efficient for...
Amador County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Nonprofit In Caldor Fire Evacuation Zone Burglarized; 6 Chainsaws Taken

PIONEER (CBS13) — Thieves took advantage of the chaos surrounding the Caldor Fire evacuation orders and burglarized an Amador County nonprofit. Wood Angels is a Pioneer-based organization that provides firewood to those in need. Wood Angel’s shed after the burglary. (Credit: Wood Angels) On Tuesday, however, the organization discovered that thieves had broken into one of their sheds and made off with all six of their chainsaws. It’s the first time the organization has ever dealt with theft. “to the thieves, if you are reading this, I hope you understand how badly you crippled your community,” Wood Angels wrote in a Facebook post. “You have jeopardized hundreds of elderly citizens and veterans from receiving wood, which is their only source of heat.” The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively investigating the burglary. Wood Angels is now trying to raise money to replace the chainsaws. People interested in helping out the organization are urged to go to Wood Angels’ website, the Guys Saw Shop, or American River Bank.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Crews Establish Defensive Lines In Christmas Valley To Protect Meyers And South Lake Tahoe

CHRISTMAS VALLEY (CBS13) — High winds Wednesday continued to push the Caldor Fire through the Tahoe basin. Cal Fire said crews made progress on containment lines but communities were still at risk. At this point, they said the best form of attack is defense. Fire crews maintained a back burn fire in Christmas Valley off of South Upper Truckee Road, with the intention that it will burn back into the main fire and provide some protection for homes not only in Christmas Valley but Meyers and South Lake Tahoe. So far it’s been a successful battle in Christmas Valley to beat the fire...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Lake Tahoe Casino Hotels, Heavenly Ski Resort Helping Caldor Crews

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — The effort to stop the Caldor Fire from moving into South Lake Tahoe has transformed the city from one of tourism to one that is strictly accommodating first-responders. Harrah’s, Mont Bleu, and Lake Tahoe Resort have all asked evacuees and guests to move to other locations so that rooms can be used for law enforcement and firefighters. And firefighters also set up a new base camp at the Heavenly Ski Resort. In the Heavenly parking lot, crews on forklifts could be seen unloading boxes of sleeping bags and coffee makers. And a trailer full of food sat...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Evacuees Cross State Lines Seeking Shelter

RENO (CBS13) – Californians are heading to Nevada as the latest evacuations push out thousands of people from South Lake Tahoe. Busloads of evacuees are bringing bags of belongings across state lines, seeking shelter. “It was pretty sad, leaving everything behind,” explained South Lake Tahoe evacuees, Christian Acre. Christian Acre and 18 of his family members first went to the Gardnerville evacuation site Tuesday but were told it was closing and to go to Nevada’s Reno-Sparks Convention Center instead. “It’s been pretty tiring because we had to grab our stuff from our home and go to one shelter and then have to grab...
Pollock Pines, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Pollock Pines, Camino Allowed To Return Home As Some Caldor Fire Evacuations Downgraded

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — Caldor Fire evacuees from the area between Pollock Pines and Camino along Highway 50 can begin returning home after evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Wednesday afternoon. The exact area that can begin to repopulate is everywhere west of Sly Park Road, south of Slab Creek and east of Larsen Drive and Snow Road on the north side of Highway 50. Cal Fire said this goes into effect immediately, while all other evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect. Pollock Pines resident Jason Souza left unsure if his home would be standing when he returned. “I thought it was getting...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sprinklers Left On At Lake Tahoe Homes Hampering Firefighting Efforts

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – There’s been a big strain on the local water supply in Lake Tahoe because of sprinklers left running as a defense against the Caldor Fire, says a group. As the Caldor Fire rages close to homes in the South Lake Tahoe area, some residents left their sprinklers on and pointed at their homes and other structures in an attempt to keep them from burning.  But this strategy not only doesn’t work, it works against firefighters by reducing the water pressure and water supply, according to the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team.  The group says that through continuous watering,...
Butte County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Dixie Fire Continues Explosive Growth Even As Containment Rises, Now Totals 844,081 Acres In Size

BUTTE COUNTY (AP/CBS13) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte, Plumas, and Lassen counties: 12 p.m.  As of Thursday morning, the Dixie Fire has grown to 859,457 acres and is 55% contained. There are 4,039 people battling the fire. Lassen and Plumas National Forest's NewsletterUpdate on the #DixieFire for Thursday, September 2, 2021 #Dixiefire and infrared maps pic.twitter.com/9IL246GyGM — Lassen NF (@LassenNF) September 2, 2021 The Red Cross has issued an updated list of shelters for the Dixie Fire. Updated Shelter List, as of Thursday, 9/2 @ 11:30AM:#CAWILDFIRE #Caldorfire #DixieFire #wildfires @RedCrossNevada pic.twitter.com/izwycgTcOq — American Red Cross California Gold Country Region (@ARCGoldCountry) September 2, 2021 Previous...
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Growth Slows As Winds Calm; More West Zone Evacuation Orders, Warnings Downgraded

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — Here is the latest on the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County: 10:21 a.m. Evacuation orders have been downgraded and evacuation warnings have been lifted in several areas around El Dorado County to the west of the fire. The following areas have now moved from evacuation orders to warnings: WEST OMO – Omo Ranch Road between Fairplay Road to Slug Gulch Road. Slug Gulch Road and Grey Rock Road, outside the fire line. OMO RANCH – The town of Omo Ranch south of the Middle Fork of the Consumnes River, Omo Ranch Road East from Slug Gulch Road to...
Placerville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Library In Placerville Becomes Learning Hub For Kids Whose Schools Are Closed

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – As the Caldor Fire rages on, schools aren’t in session. But district leaders and community members want to make sure the learning never stops. Inside the El Dorado County Library in Placerville, there’s more than just books. It’s easy to find locals calming the chaos from the Caldor Fire. “Every day we grow. More kids show up, more families engage,” said Dusty Botting, a program coordinator with the Camino Union Elementary School District. It’s at the Placerville library students and teachers gather twice a day to seek out a sense of community. That includes Emily Walker, who’s both a teacher...
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Home Damaged In Early Morning Fire; Suspect Put On Mental Health Hold

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a person with mental issues is believed to have started a fire that damaged a home in Sacramento County early Tuesday morning. The scene was along Propitious Court, off of Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards. Sacramento Metro Fire says their crews responded just after 3:30 a.m. and found a heavy fire. Firefighters were soon able to knock down the flames, but not before the home was damaged. The extent of the damage is unclear. pic.twitter.com/mFY06ZyBVE — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 31, 2021 A resident of the home is believed to have started the fire, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says. That person has since been put on a mental health hold. No one else is believed to have been home at the time and no injuries have been reported.
Twin Bridges, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Focusing On Structure Protection At Sierra-At-Tahoe Ski Resort

TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) – Firefighters are staging at the Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort. Crews are setting down lines in an effort to protect structures. Video captured earlier today at the resort shows heavy flames and smoke. In the El Dorado County town of Strawberry, crews have so far managed to protect structures, including its famous lodge–and general store. They spent hours yesterday laying down lines and clearing defensible space. On Sunday night, fire officials issued new evacuation orders for the Caldor Fire, which has grown to more than 152,000 acres and is 19 percent contained.
Patterson, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Firefighter From Patterson Badly Burned While Fighting Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A West Stanislaus Fire Protection District volunteer firefighter was badly hurt while fighting the Caldor Fire over the weekend. Officials said Patterson resident Richard Gerety III suffered serious burns to his body after falling into a burned area on Saturday. Gerety was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center burn unit. He suffered second-degree burns to 18-20 percent of his body, officials said. He remains hospitalized. Two other firefighters have been injured while fighting the Caldor Fire, which has now prompted evacuation orders for all of South Lake Tahoe as of Monday. There have also been a total of two civilian injuries.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Boaters On American River Rescued After Boat Catches Fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Sacramento Fire Department personnel came to the rescue of two boaters on the American River Sunday evening. At around 7 p.m., what was meant to be a relaxing ride on the river, quickly turned into a precarious situation, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. “So then we decided to go out today and it was good for five minutes…and then it started smoking, and then we started drifting, and then we started sinking. I mean it’s pretty surreal because you never think you’re going to be in that situation yourself,” said one boater who was rescued. One of the people who was rescued couldn’t swim because of some recent surgeries.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

All Residents Accounted For In Deadly South Sacramento Fire That Burned 18 Mobile Homes And 5 Houses

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — All residents have been accounted for following a deadly fire in South Sacramento on Friday night. One person has died and two people were injured. Several more were missing after the fire, but fire officials say all of the residents living in the area have been accounted for. All persons are accounted for. Metro Fire’s investigators are continuing the investigation for cause and origin. A press release will be presented when the investigation is complete. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 28, 2021 It’s a devastating situation for those who lost everything in the blaze. According to Metro Fire...
Placerville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Evacuees Having To Deal With Unhealthy Smoke

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – The smoke is dealing another blow to evacuees forced out of their homes. Some are camping outside in the hazardous air. New measures are in place at a Placerville evacuation shelter to protect evacuees from the smoke. Evacuees tell CBS13 the smoke is the worst in the morning and night. Kevin Paxton contemplated moving inside of a Grass Valley Church evacuation site but is choosing to sleep in a tent with his family and bird. “I’ve thought about it but I have my dogs out here and other animals I have to take care of,” said Paxton. Smoky skies are registering...
Somerset, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘Ant Hill Road Army’ Community Volunteers Jumped In To Take On Caldor Fire

SOMERSET (CBS13) — After leading a small army that stayed behind to fight the Caldor Fire flames, Robert Reid was back at it on the bulldozer. “Last night was the first night I slept in nine days,” said an exhausted Reid. He was checking a fire break he made. “It saved this guy’s house, it saved everyone’s house,” Reid said. “It saved the schools that I went to, everything.” This Somerset native knew the Caldor Fire was getting close to his home, too close. “So we’re watching it from right here where we stand on the ridge top. We figured this wasn’t going to work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy