Gillen, Elmore, Lieberman to be honored with Lapchick Award

 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Gillen, Len Elmore and Nancy Lieberman will be this year’s recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award. Gillen helped the Xavier Musketeers to the NCAA Tournament seven times and won 202 games. He was the winningest coach in school history until Chris Mack passed him in 2018. Gillen then went to Providence and led the team to the Elite Eight in 1997, Elmore played at Maryland and was the school’s all-time leading rebounder. He then played in the NBA for 10 years before becoming a commentator for CBS and ESPN. Lieberman has been a trailblazers as both a coach and player. She became the first woman to coach a men’s professional basketball team when she led the Texas Legends in the NBA G League in 2009.

