Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 01:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC023-035-241600- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0020.000000T0000Z-210824T1600Z/ /BDKN4.2.ER.210823T1113Z.210824T0015Z.210824T1000Z.NO/ 148 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Raritan River At Bound Brook. * Until this afternoon. * At 1:45AM Tuesday the observed stage was 29.86ft. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Monday was 30.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 19.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Backyard and low areas are protected by levees and the flood wall. Without the levees or if there is a breach in the levees, minor flooding will occur. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.5 feet on 02/01/1973. Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Raritan River At Bound Brook affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. For the Raritan River...including Stanton, Raritan, Manville, Bound Brook...Minor flooding is forecast Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Raritan River Bound Brook 28.0 30.4 Mon 8 pm EDT 22.9 19.9 MSG