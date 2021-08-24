Two students banned from school for not wearing masks

TEMECULA, Calif. - Springs Charter School in Temecula was placed on lockdown Thursday after two students refused to comply with the mask mandate, according to the school. The incident happened on the first day of class. Victoria Nelson, a junior, and her brother Drew Nelson, a senior, say they chose not to wear a mask for religious reasons. The siblings thought their decision would fall under a religious exemption, even though no formal request had been filed with the district or the school.