Iowa Views: Iowa should dedicate a state office to leadership on climate change mitigation and adaptation
The following editorial appeared in the Sunday edition of the Des Moines Register:. Go to directory.iowa.gov. Click “Departments” near the top right of the page. This helpful page describes 97 state government departments, agencies, boards and committees, encompassing all manner of Iowans’ concerns, as broad as the roads we all use and as narrow as the Office of the State Archaeologist.nonpareilonline.com
Comments / 1