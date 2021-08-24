Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa Views: Iowa should dedicate a state office to leadership on climate change mitigation and adaptation

nonpareilonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following editorial appeared in the Sunday edition of the Des Moines Register:. Go to directory.iowa.gov. Click “Departments” near the top right of the page. This helpful page describes 97 state government departments, agencies, boards and committees, encompassing all manner of Iowans’ concerns, as broad as the roads we all use and as narrow as the Office of the State Archaeologist.

nonpareilonline.com

Comments / 1

