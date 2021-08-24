Cancel
Paying an Appraisal Award Doesn’t Always Bar Prompt Payment Liability: 5th Circuit

By Stephanie K. Jones
Insurance Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering two principal questions in an insurance dispute between Texas homeowners and their insurance carrier, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit handed each party a win and a loss. The dispute in Randel v. Travelers Lloyds of Texas concerns the insurer’s handling of a claim filed by...

