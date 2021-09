Pandemic unemployment benefits are ending nationwide this weekend. According to the Century Foundation, currently at least 7.5 million people are projected to lose their compensation in the 26 states that are still paying benefits. Job openings are at a record high and many employers are boosting wages, offering bonuses and providing other incentives but studies and data from the government shows that employment hasn’t grown in the states that terminated benefits early and many unemployed people are hesitant about going back to the workforce citing continued health concerns, trouble finding child care and an increased interest in switching careers as some of the main factors.