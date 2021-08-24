Police increasing patrols after shooting unfolds at Elk Grove park

An investigation is underway in Elk Grove after a shooting at Derr-Okamoto Park.

In a tweet , the Elk Grove Police Department said their officers were investigating the reported shooting but noted that there was no active threat to the community.

Police responded to the park after getting a call about a fight involving several people, and, while enroute, they received additional calls saying gunshots were heard.

When officers arrived, all the people were gone, but police said officers eventually learned that a man was at local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

Following the shooting, Elk Grove Police Department said they'll be increasing patrols in the area to provide a safe environment at the park.







