Intel, Qualcomm win deal to design 7nm silicon for US defense agencies

By Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor
theregister.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States' National Security Technology Accelerator (NXTA) has picked Qualcomm and Intel to help it develop and construct chips for use by the nation’s military. The two companies were jointly awarded work under the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes – Commercial (RAMP–C), an effort designed to ensure the Department of Defense (DoD) can source the chips it needs from a US-based fabrication facility, rather than relying on offshore plants.

