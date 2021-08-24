Intel, Qualcomm win deal to design 7nm silicon for US defense agencies

TSMC is reportedly increasing its chip manufacturing prices by as much as 20 per cent in the near future. For things like microcontrollers and other components on larger process nodes – think 120nm down to about, we guess, 16nm – TSMC will raise its prices by 20 per cent, and for higher-end processors and system-on-chips on its more-advanced nodes – everything else down to 7 and 5nm – prices will go up 10 per cent, according to the Wall Street Journal this week.