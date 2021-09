When residents of an apartment building in Spain called the police to complain that someone was blasting music and keeping them awake, the officers found no one at home. When they located the owner of the apartment, he told them that his cat has the habit of turning the stereo on and moving the volume button with his paw. All was well when the owner returned home to turn off the music, although his little party animal might have been disappointed. Read the full story in Newsweek.