Massage During Covid

CHARLOTTE – How has massage changed since COVID reared its unrelenting ugly head? Sanitary conditions still apply; not much has changed with how we clean. We have changed our cleaning products and we clean more often. In our office, we clean before and after each client. We clean all touchable surfaces and must clean any shared surfaces outside our treatment room. This means not only are our massage tables/stools sanitized and fresh linens added for each guest, chairs have to be sanitized as well as the floors.