Helping Seniors Adapt To Automotive Tech

Commentary: Cars have become computers on wheels, so why aren't we paying software engineers enough to ensure they're great "computers"?. "The best minds of my generation are thinking about how to make people click ads," Jeff Hammerbacher, former head of Facebook's data team, once lamented. After all, those same "best minds" could instead be writing software for automotive companies. Given that a truck like the Ford F-150 now includes more than 150 million lines of code, and that software increasingly defines the value of a car, the auto companies certainly could use the help.