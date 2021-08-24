Helping Seniors Adapt To Automotive Tech
Modern automobiles are more technologically advanced than ever before. That tech isn’t just making driving more comfortable and convenient, but also more safe. In a recent analysis of motor vehicle accidents, researchers at the International Institute for Highway Safety found that vehicles with blind spot and lane departure warning systems were involved in 11 percent fewer sideswipes and head-on crashes than cars that did not feature such systems. In addition, the IIHS estimates that the number of automobile crashes in the United States could be decreased by 85,000 each year if every vehicle were outfitted with a lane departure warning system.www.escalontimes.com
