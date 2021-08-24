When Is It Time to Trade My Car?
CHARLOTTE – This is a republishing of an older article. For our full back catalog, check out autorepairminthill.com. Car repairs are, to say the least, everyone’s least favorite thing. Nobody wants to spend on unexpected car repair bills… or even expected ones for that matter. If you’ve been seeing your local shop a lot lately, you may be wondering if maybe it’s time to upgrade. If that’s on your mind, I only have one question for you – how much are you spending per month, on average, fixing your car?www.weeklypostnc.com
Comments / 0