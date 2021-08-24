Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

When Is It Time to Trade My Car?

By Ken Manchester
weeklypostnc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – This is a republishing of an older article. For our full back catalog, check out autorepairminthill.com. Car repairs are, to say the least, everyone’s least favorite thing. Nobody wants to spend on unexpected car repair bills… or even expected ones for that matter. If you’ve been seeing your local shop a lot lately, you may be wondering if maybe it’s time to upgrade. If that’s on your mind, I only have one question for you – how much are you spending per month, on average, fixing your car?

www.weeklypostnc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Car Repair#Experian#Manchester Auto#Tire Of Mint Hill#Llc#Kenmanchester1 Gmail Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can I Drive When My Car Needs an Oil Change?

Can I drive when my car needs an oil change? Unless you’re extremely diligent about car maintenance, it’s likely that at one time or another you’ve realized that you’re overdue for an oil change. How long is too long to go in between oil changes? Recommendations have changed over the years, and you may be surprised to learn just how far you can go once your car is due for an oil change.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Do Open Recalls Change a Car’s Trade-in Value?

So you have your eye on a new car. But when you search your old car’s VIN, you find it has an open recall. Will this hurt your old trade-in’s value? Is there anything you can do? Read on for car buying tips. A dealer may choose to offer you...
Buying Carsgoodmenproject.com

7 Questions To Ask When Buying a Used Car

Okay, so you’re tired of puttering along in that same 1996 Honda Civic with which you picked up your Homecoming date during your senior year of high school. How do you even begin? No doubt, you’ll have questions to ask when buying a used car. Well, first, you need to narrow it down to which car you want, what options you want/can live without, your budget, etc. Once you’ve gotten that down and have taken a few cards for a spin, it’s time to get down to business. My preference is to deal with a private party to avoid dealer markups, but luckily for you, I’ve got experience in both.
Buying Carsmoney.com

It's the Worst Time Ever to Buy a Car

Labor Day weekend is traditionally a great time to get a deal on a new car. But 2021 is different, and not in a good way. Anyone heading to a car dealership nowadays expecting the usual buying routine — a decent array of cars, a little haggling, driving away with a sweet deal — is likely to get laughed off the lot. Quite simply, it's never been harder to find a car you want or to get a good deal on the paltry selection available.
Posted by
LivingCheap

Is it time to buy a car online?

Buying a car is often a stressful and confusing process, with salespeople pressuring for the sale while you try to juggle sticker prices and discounts and upgrades in your head. Smartphones helped alleviate some of the stress of a visit to the car lot, as you can now quickly search and compare prices.
Buying CarsPosted by
FOX2Now

What to look for when buying a used car

In the market for a used car? You’re not alone. Somewhere around 40 million pre-owned vehicles trade hands each year. Used vehicles can be diamonds in the rough, nightmares on wheels, or something in between. Knowing what to look for when buying a used car can go a long way toward understanding a car’s condition, and help you make a smart purchase decision.
Buying Carsmotoringresearch.com

How to save money when buying a new car

Buying a new car can be a tricky business. Your mission is to get as much car for as little money as possible. Thankfully, there are many ways you can save, meaning you can drive home in a new car for less. Read on to learn the tricks of the...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

United Refused Couple’s $10K Refund After Canceled Flight, Until…

Mark and Donna Scaggs booked what was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime – a visit to Bali – in 2019. Like all the rest of us, they had no idea that COVID would turn the world upside down a few months later, nor how long it would last (Joe and I have a post written March 15, 2020, where we discussed our thoughts of things closing for 2 weeks to help slow COVID down – we had no clue what was coming down the pike).
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Cheaper to Buy New: These Cars Cost More Used Than New

Shoppers look for the best deals possible when car buying. Usually, used vehicles save money upfront, up to $20,000, depending upon the model. But some are better purchased new. And with used car price increases, new vehicles are beginning to look more appealing. According to iSeeCars, some pre-owned vehicles are...
Buying Carssnntv.com

How To Keep Your Used Car Running Perfectly For Years To Come

Originally Posted On: How To Keep Your Used Car Running Perfectly For Years To Come | ChammyIRL. People often say that you shouldn’t buy a used car because, even though it’s cheaper upfront, it will just keep breaking down. Car repairs are expensive, so if you buy a used car that is plagued with maintenance issues, you could easily end up spending more. So, does that mean you should avoid used cars at all costs?
Real EstateMotley Fool

This Shocking Expense Cost Us a Fortune When We Sold Our Home

Selling a home may cost you more than expected. Consider yourself warned!. Years ago, I was living in a small New York City apartment when my husband and I started dating. Once things got serious, I moved into the house he owned, which made a lot more sense than cramming into my 450-square-foot studio.
Real EstatePosted by
MarketWatch

Weekend reads: How to buy a home while selling one

If you are buying your first home, you might have a hard time scraping up a down payment, winning approval for a mortgage loan or finding an affordable home. But if you are looking to upgrade or move to another area, the financial logistics of selling and buying at the same time may be even more difficult.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Best Used Cars for 2021 According to CarGurus

Buying a car in 2021 has been different than any other year. The pandemic, the global chip shortage, and the resulting new and used car inventory shortages have made buying cars a tricky affair. These events have turned the automotive marketplace into a “seller’s market,” which means that many buyers have had a tough time scoring really good deals on used cars. However, CarGurus recently put together a list of the “Best Used Cars for 2021,” which can come in handy if you’re in the market for a used car this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy