SPOILERS: WWE NXT And 205 Live Tapings From Monday Night

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 9 days ago

NXT AIRING TONIGHT- * NXT opens with new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase getting out of a limousine in the parking lot. They get a big pop as they come to the ring for their Million Dollar Celebration to talk about the Takeover win over LA Knight and going straight to the moon. DiBiase is proud to be Grimes’ mentor now. The segment ends with Grimes shooting a bunch of fake dollar bills into the crowd, with his face on them.

