Cubs aim for rare home win streak against Rockies

The Colorado Rockies used some solid pitching and late-game heroics to win their fourth consecutive home series, this time over the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks. Colorado won the series opener, 9-4, on the strength of a pair of doubles off the red-hot bat of C.J. Cron, two hits apiece from Connor Joe and Brendan Rodgers, and a two-run homer from Garrett Hampson. Austin Gomber continued to struggle with his command, which has been somewhat of a consistent problem since his return from the injured list last month. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings, but the Rockies’ bullpen stepped up with four innings of one-run ball, giving the offense a chance to put the game away during the final few frames.