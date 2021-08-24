Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs aim for rare home win streak against Rockies

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

After nearly a month of malaise at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs will try for only their second home winning streak of the second half on Tuesday night as they continue a series against the Colorado Rockies. Rafael Ortega drilled a walk-off, two-run home run Monday to give Chicago a...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The Friendly Confines#Era#The San Diego Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cubs down Reds for rare series win

Ian Happ and Michael Hermosillo each hit early homers Wednesday afternoon as the visiting Chicago Cubs earned a rare series win by beating the Cincinnati Reds, 7-1. The Cubs, who lost 12 straight before winning Tuesday night, won a set for just the third time in 18 series dating back to mid-June. Both of Chicago's previous series wins came over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have the worst record in the National League.
MLBthednvr.com

Road Colorado Rockies vs. Home Chicago Cubs proving to be hilarious

It has been the moveable object vs. the resistible force as the Road Colorado Rockies take on the Home Chicago Cubs. Drew E. Creasman was born in Grand Junction, Colorado and currently resides in Boulder, CO. He is a full time Rockies beat writer managing editor of BSN Rockies and a member of the Baseball Writer's Association of America. Follow Drew on Twitter - @DrewCreasman.
MLBchatsports.com

A look back at the 1994 Cubs’ 12-game home losing streak

This year’s Chicago Cubs, two different teams before and after the selloff, have now tied one of the most ignominious records in franchise history — losing 12 consecutive games at Wrigley Field. Here’s a look back at the club that set that mark, the 1994 squad, who did it in...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Perez, Royals aim to extend Cubs’ home skid

Catcher Salvador Perez is enjoying a career year for the Kansas City Royals, who continue their three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The 31-year-old hit two of the Royals’ season-high five homers in Friday’s 6-2 victory as Kansas City won for the fourth time in their last five games.
MLBKESQ

Cubs top Rockies to end 13-game Wrigley Field losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs ended their longest home losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Manuel Rodriguez (2-2) earned the victory after pitching the ninth for Chicago, which snapped a 13-game skid at Wrigley Field. Reliever David Bard (7-9) allowed the game-winner after a walk-filled eighth inning helped the Cubs to get closer.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ortega's walk off home run ends Cubs' record home losing streak

Even though the results haven't mattered for a while, the Cubs needed something like this. After tying the game with 3 runs in the eighth, Rafael Ortega hit a 2-run, walk-off homer in the ninth, giving the Cubs a 6-4 victory over Colorado and ending their franchise-record 13-game home losing streak.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Watch: Ian Happ Hits Game-Tying Home Run Against Rockies

With just two outs to spare, Ian Happ came up clutch as the Cubs look to sweep the Colorado Rockies. Happ launched a three run shot into the basket to tie thing at 8-8. .@ihapp_1 offers up a game-tying 3-run blast! https://t.co/Bss82OdZ93.
MLB9News

Colorado Rockies' loss to Arizona ends streak at home

DENVER — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer and finished a single short of hitting for the cycle to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for a rare win at Coors Field. Taylor Widener tossed five innings of one-hit ball to help Arizona end a...
MLBSportsGrid

Cubs-Rockies Postponed Tuesday

Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports Tuesday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies is postponed because of inclement weather in the Chicago area. https://twitter.com/PWSullivan/status/1430317237852852225. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time. Chicago will look to keep the...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Royals Sweep, Home Losing Streak Hits Record 13

Observations: Cubs set record for longest home losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 29,640 fans in attendance Sunday had thinned out when Austin Romine flew out to center field in the ninth inning. The Cubs set a new franchise record for their longest home losing streak with...
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies lose 5-2 at Chicago in first game of doubleheader against the Cubs

The Rockies’ road woes continued Wednesday as they dropped the opener of a doubleheader at the Cubs, who clobbered three home runs in a 5-2, seven-inning victory. Cubs rookie left fielder Patrick Wisdom delivered the winning blow, a three-run homer in the fifth inning to snap a 2-2 tie. Rockies starter Austin Gomber recorded the first two outs of the inning. Frank Schwindel then tripled to left field before Gomber walked Matt Duffy. Wisdom then delivered a deep drive to left field for his 21st homer of the season.
MLBdallassun.com

Hoping to snap 13-game home skid, Cubs start series vs. Rockies

The Chicago Cubs will try to snap a franchise-record losing streak when they host the Colorado Rockies on Monday night to open a three-game series. The Cubs have lost 13 home games in a row, including a 9-1 defeat against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon. That surpassed the previous franchise record of 12 straight home losses set in 1994.
MLBmilehighsports.com

Rockies win fourth consecutive home series

The Colorado Rockies used some solid pitching and late-game heroics to win their fourth consecutive home series, this time over the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks. Colorado won the series opener, 9-4, on the strength of a pair of doubles off the red-hot bat of C.J. Cron, two hits apiece from Connor Joe and Brendan Rodgers, and a two-run homer from Garrett Hampson. Austin Gomber continued to struggle with his command, which has been somewhat of a consistent problem since his return from the injured list last month. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings, but the Rockies’ bullpen stepped up with four innings of one-run ball, giving the offense a chance to put the game away during the final few frames.
MLBPantagraph

The highs — and lows — from the Chicago Cubs’ 6-4 win that ended their franchise-record 13-game home losing streak at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs ended their home losing streak in dramatic fashion. Facing a three-run deficit before the offense had a chance to hit against the Colorado Rockies presented another hurdle for the Cubs to overcome. But a late-game comeback set up a walk-off win. A three-run eighth inning, capitalizing on a bases-loaded situation with nobody out, sparked the offense. Patrick Wisdom (RBI single) and Michael Hermosillo (RBI double) delivered the big hits in the eighth, setting up Rafael Ortega’s heroics in the ninth.
MLBaudacy.com

Cubs, Rockies split doubleheader

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon lofted a two-run homer in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBIs for the game, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs, 13-10, on Wednesday night and split a doubleheader that featured almost as many innings as a pre-pandemic twinbill.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks aims to bolster win total vs. White Sox

Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks will try to seize sole possession of the major-league lead in victories on Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound against the host Chicago White Sox. Hendricks (14-5, 4.09 ERA) is tied for the top spot with Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias. Right-handers Walker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy