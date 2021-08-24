Ripon Garden Club Hosts Annual September Stroll

This September 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a stroll through some of Ripon’s finest gardens. Featuring six homes located throughout the small town, this garden stroll presents a variety of lush foliage, exotic pottery, and patios perfect for entertaining family and friends. Be inspired by diverse textures and vibrant flowers while admiring the personal touches and stories each gardener has integrated into their yards. From sculpted hedges and glistening pools to greenhouses and tortoise enclosures, this year’s tour provides a beautiful collection of creative gardens.