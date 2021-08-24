As delta variant surges, remote learning in the spotlight for another school year

The following members of the North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (NDAAP) and our partner health care providers call on all school boards in North Dakota to adopt COVID policy consistent with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). I write this letter as North Dakota suffers a surge in COVID-19 cases as the virus’s highly contagious Delta variant makes its way across the country. Increases in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths have concerned medical and educational professionals, who wish to bring children back into classrooms while minimizing the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.