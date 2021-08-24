Cancel
As delta variant surges, remote learning in the spotlight for another school year

redlakenationnews.com
 9 days ago

Rhashonna Cosby's two children fared very differently during their months of remote learning. Her son thrived working independently, going on to graduate from high school in the spring of 2020. Her 17-year-old daughter, meanwhile, struggled academically without face-to-face instruction, before transferring this past spring to a school where she could go on-site a few days each week.

www.redlakenationnews.com

