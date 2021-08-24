Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maple Grove, MN

YMCA Hosts Annual BreakAway Events on August 27-28 at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove

redlakenationnews.com
 9 days ago

Maple Grove, MN – The YMCA of the North, which is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, will host its annual BreakAway Splash & Dash on Friday, August 27, and the BreakAway Kids Tri on Saturday, August 28, at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove. Both events are presented by Twin Cities Orthopedics.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maple Grove, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Maple Grove, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Breakaway Splash Dash#Twin Cities Orthopedics#Breakaway Tri#Elm Creek Park Reserve#Ys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

FAA bans Virgin Galactic launches while probing Branson trip

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that Virgin Galactic cannot launch anyone into space again until an investigation is complete into a mishap that occurred during July’s flight with founder Richard Branson. The ban came as Virgin Galactic announced plans to launch three Italian researchers to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy