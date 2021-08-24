Leo Castellan says it could be a bridge to Dongond’s Palmarola
The Dongond Airport Can be used as a bridge to the new international airport Palmerola, Confirmed by Leo Castellin, supervisor of the Public Private Partnership (SAPP). “Since then Palmerola Open controls Dongond Airport To use 30 passenger planes. If they are local airlines, it depends on the supply and demand of regional airlines and possible agreements with neighboring countries to consider regional flights as local, ”the official explained.www.theclevelandamerican.com
Comments / 0