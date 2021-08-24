Leo Castellan says it could be a bridge to Dongond’s Palmarola

Mark and Donna Scaggs booked what was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime – a visit to Bali – in 2019. Like all the rest of us, they had no idea that COVID would turn the world upside down a few months later, nor how long it would last (Joe and I have a post written March 15, 2020, where we discussed our thoughts of things closing for 2 weeks to help slow COVID down – we had no clue what was coming down the pike).