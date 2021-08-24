Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Leo Castellan says it could be a bridge to Dongond’s Palmarola

By Esmond Harmon
theclevelandamerican.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dongond Airport Can be used as a bridge to the new international airport Palmerola, Confirmed by Leo Castellin, supervisor of the Public Private Partnership (SAPP). “Since then Palmerola Open controls Dongond Airport To use 30 passenger planes. If they are local airlines, it depends on the supply and demand of regional airlines and possible agreements with neighboring countries to consider regional flights as local, ”the official explained.

www.theclevelandamerican.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honduras#Tegucigalpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Public HealthNew York Post

Fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies of COVID-19 after taking cruise to Belize

A 77-year-old woman who sailed aboard a Carnival cruise ship from Texas to Belize has reportedly died of COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Marilyn Tackett, a retired Sunday school teacher from Oklahoma, departed Galveston aboard the Carnival Vista on July 31 “so excited to take her first trip outside the US,” her granddaughter Tara wrote on a GoFundMe page.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

United Refused Couple’s $10K Refund After Canceled Flight, Until…

Mark and Donna Scaggs booked what was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime – a visit to Bali – in 2019. Like all the rest of us, they had no idea that COVID would turn the world upside down a few months later, nor how long it would last (Joe and I have a post written March 15, 2020, where we discussed our thoughts of things closing for 2 weeks to help slow COVID down – we had no clue what was coming down the pike).
Worldtheclevelandamerican.com

The WHO says vaccination certification should not be a condition for travel

The World Health Organization (WHO) He said today that he considers Vaccination certificate Should not be required for travel and Such a requirement must be established in accordance with the circumstances of each country Depending on the infection and the risk of pollution it causes. In updating its travel recommendations,...
Tennistheclevelandamerican.com

CDC lists Puerto Rico as “most dangerous” place for Govt-19

Passengers arriving at Louis Munas Maran Airport are queuing up to give their travel notice. – Tennis a. Jones. The company warned passengers not to travel to Puerto Rico until they have been vaccinated. By Metro Puerto Rico. Monday, August 30, 2021, at 8:43 p.m. Passengers arriving at Louis Munas...
EnvironmentRebel Yell

La Presse in Haiti | Houses have passed earthquake test

(Cavaillon) You still stand erect while the destruction goes as far as the eye can see. A small group of houses built to withstand natural disasters with the help of a Canadian organization just passed the test of the Haiti earthquake on Saturday. For some disaster victims anxious to be rebuilt, this could be a lifeline.
PoliticsWISN

The record holder for tallest living man in the US dies at 38

Video above from 2012: America's tallest man gets size 25 shoes. Igor Vovkovinskiy, crowned the tallest living man in the U.S. by Guinness World Records in 2010, died Friday at 38, said his mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska. Vovkovinskiy was 7 feet, 8.33 inches tall, according to Guinness. He died in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy