Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT/MIDNIGHT MDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MORTON AND EAST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTIES At 1247 AM CDT/1147 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Carson to 8 miles southeast of Flasher, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Morton and east central Grant Counties, including the following locations... Raleigh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH