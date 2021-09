The City of Derby is holding its 6th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on August 25 & 26 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Derby Welcome Center, 611 Mulberry Rd. This event serves as a friendly competition between Derby police and firefighters. If you donate blood, you can submit a vote for police or fire. All presenting donors will receive a free Battle of the Badges T-shirt, while supplies last.