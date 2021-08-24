Cancel
The Rolling Stones Celebrate ‘Tattoo You’ with Expanded Version And Unreleased Tracks

societyofrock.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck Out A Previously Unreleased Song Titled “Living in the Heart of Love”. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Rolling Stones’ 1981 album “Tattoo You”, they’re giving their classic record a deluxe treatment. The collection will feature previously unreleased material, rarities and a live album they recorded in London in 1982. It arrives on October 22 via Polydor/Interscope/UMe in a variety of formats – 2CD, 4CD, 5LP box set, and vinyl.

societyofrock.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Reed
Person
Dobie Gray
Person
Eddie Cochran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo You#Brown Sugar#Wembley Stadium#The Rolling Stones#Polydor Interscope Ume
