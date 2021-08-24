The Rolling Stones Celebrate ‘Tattoo You’ with Expanded Version And Unreleased Tracks

Few characters were more central to the development of Aussie rock than the late Bon Scott. In Bad Boy Boogie, Jeff Apter tells the story of AC/DC’s original talisman. The man that was neither AC nor DC, but “…the lightning flash in middle,” was nothing if not unique. Ronald ‘Bon’ Scott climbed to the peak of the nascent Australian hard rock scene with AC/DC and was on the cusp of international stardom at the time of his death. But as Jeff Apter tells us in Bad Boy Boogie: the True Story of AC/DC Legend Bon Scott (Allen & Unwin), his journey to the top of the charts was no procession.