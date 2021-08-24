Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough County, FL

New mental health mobile unit aims to help schoolchildren suffering during pandemic

By Amy Hammond
83degreesmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the mental health concerns of children and teens continue to mount around the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement of a new Mobile Crisis Team comes at a crucial time. Approximately 10,000 children enrolled in Hillsborough County schools are quarantined this week due to exposure to COVID. Whether Floridians agree whether to mandate masks in public schools or not, one element of this pandemic is unmistakable: for the young, mental health crises continue to manifest.

www.83degreesmedia.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Society
Hillsborough County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Education
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Health
County
Hillsborough County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rutherford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#On Children#Covid#Floridians#The Mobile Crisis Team#Families#The School Board#Mobile Response Team#Gracepoint Wellness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy