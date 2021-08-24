New mental health mobile unit aims to help schoolchildren suffering during pandemic
As the mental health concerns of children and teens continue to mount around the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement of a new Mobile Crisis Team comes at a crucial time. Approximately 10,000 children enrolled in Hillsborough County schools are quarantined this week due to exposure to COVID. Whether Floridians agree whether to mandate masks in public schools or not, one element of this pandemic is unmistakable: for the young, mental health crises continue to manifest.www.83degreesmedia.com
Comments / 1