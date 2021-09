The guitar that helped revolutionize rock ‘n’ roll is going up for auction this fall. In October, Christie’s will auction off the first Gibson Les Paul Goldtop. Dubbed “Number One,” the instrument is the first solid-body electric guitar that met the actual Les Paul’s demanding standards and is a basis for the model that has become a rock staple in the decades since. Paul is best known today to all but the most dedicated of record collectors for his eponymous guitar. But in the 1940s and ‘50s, he was a chart-topping musician and noted inventor, best known for his guitars and new...