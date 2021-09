Controversial plans for the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years face losing financial backing as uncertainty over the project drags on, The Independent has learned.Proponents of the proposal for a new coal mine in Whitehaven, Cumbria claim it will create 500 new jobs in a region facing economic decline. However, leading academics and activists say the project is incompatible with climate targets and that green investment in the region could create many more jobs than a new coal mine.In March, The Independent revealed that the government is to hold a public inquiry into the planned mine –...