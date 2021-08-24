BAE Systems furthers defence collaboration with Intel
BAE Systems has announced another strategic business agreement for its FAST Labs R&D organisation having early access to selected Intel technologies. The agreement, says the company, is intended to help accelerate development of military applications. The agreement will enable it “to develop and more quickly field next-generation defense applications based on Intel’s most advanced technology”. No further details were given in the statement on the technologies involved.www.electronicsweekly.com
