BAE Systems furthers defence collaboration with Intel

Varon Vehicles and D3 Technologies have signed an MoU stating. that D3 Technologies will be a partner in Varon Vehicles’ ecosystem paving the way to Urban Air Mobility. D3 Technologies develops a unique solution for highly automated and safe commercial passenger transport in urban air spaces. Varon Vehicles is developing “Infrastructure Networks” which are company’s vertiports in regions, suburbs and cities with virtual lanes over the low altitude skies connecting them, and fleets of their electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) next generation aircraft for urban use, servicing between them. These are a new form of mobility infrastructure that will not require per-mile construction, with which the company will be providing diverse transportation services in different markets.