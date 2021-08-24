Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Richardson RFPD supporting ADI front ends

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 9 days ago

Richardson RFPD is offering availability and full design support for two highly high-speed converters from Analog Devices, Inc. The AD9081 and AD9082 mixed-signal front-ends combine high-performance analog and digital signal processing and allow designers to install multiband radios in the same footprint as single-band radios. By shifting more of the frequency translation and filtering from the analog to the digital domain, the AD9081/2 provides designers with the software configurability to customize radios.

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adi#Communications Systems#Wireless Communications#Adi#Analog Devices Inc#Ad9081 2#Dsp#Fpga#G Mmwave Broadband#Cmts#Gsps Rf Dac#Adc#Gbps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
TechnologyHEXUS.net

Neo Semiconductor touts QLC NAND with SLC performance

As HEXUS reported in June, flash NAND storage makers would like to move to popularize the likes of PLC (Penta-Level Cell, five bits per cell) flash but getting this denser tech up to the performance/reliability levels that would make it viable doesn't look to be on the roadmap of companies like WD until 2026 at the earliest. That hasn't stopped firms like Micron and Kioxia developing early test NAND chips using Hexa-Level Cell (HLC) or Octa-Level Cell (OLC) technology, though.
Computerselectronicproducts.com

AI power chipset delivers improved efficiency and smaller solution size

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has launched the MAX16602 artificial intelligence (AI) cores dual-output voltage regulator and the MAX20790 smart power-stage IC, delivering high efficiency and small total solution size for high-power AI systems. The multi-phase AI chipset, leveraging the current ripple cancellation feature from Maxim’s patented coupled inductor, claims a one percent efficiency improvement compared to competitive solutions, enabling greater than 95 percent efficiency at 1.8-V output voltage and 200-A load conditions.
Electronicselectronicproducts.com

STMicro adds 45-W and 150-W MasterGaN integrated half-bridge drivers

STMicroelectronics has expanded its family of MasterGaN gallium-nitride (GaN) devices with the newly released MasterGaN3 and MasterGaN5 integrated power packages for applications up to 45 W and 150 W, respectively. The MasterGaN3 and MasterGaN5 600-V half-bridge drivers with two enhancement mode GaN HEMTs join the existing MasterGaN1, MasterGaN2, and MasterGaN4 series, which target applications from 65 W to 400 W.
ElectronicsTechRepublic

Six ways Wi-Fi 6 will change digital transformation

As Wi-Fi 6 gets implemented in companies, there will be new on-premises opportunities to speed big data to its destinations. IDC projects that global spending on digital transformation will be at $6.8 trillion by 2023, so companies are spending on the digitalization of big data, analytics, Internet of Things, multimedia and all things digital.
Technologythefastmode.com

Greenwire Taps ZCorum's TruVizion to Manage DOCSIS Networks

ZCorum recently announced that it is now providing Greenwire Technology Solutions with TruVizion, ZCorum’s cross platform monitoring and diagnostic tool. Based in Florida, Greenwire Technology Services include Network Management, Wire-less Networks and Home Automation. TruVizion now allows Greenwire to monitor their DOCSIS network from within a single, web-based application. TruVizion integrates customer data, network metrics and other key details to give customer service person-nel and network engineers the information they need to resolve customer issues and network outages more quickly.
ElectronicsPhys.org

New technology lays groundwork for large-scale, high-resolution 3D displays

Researchers have developed a prototype display that uses projection to create large-scale 3D images with ultra-high definition. The new approach helps overcome the limitations of light-field projection, which can create natural-looking 3D images that don't require special 3D glasses for viewing. "Our optical design could make it practical to replace...
ComputersDigital Trends

A.I. is leading a chip design revolution, and it’s only just getting started

For decades, constant innovation in the world of semiconductor chip design has made processors faster, more efficient, and easier to produce. Artificial intelligence (A.I.) is leading the next wave of innovation, trimming the chip design process from years to months by making it fully autonomous. Google, Nvidia, and others have...
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Samsung HBM-PIM AI accelerator converges logic and memory

At Hot Chips, Samsung showed processing-in-memory (PIM) technology with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) integrated into an accelerator. The development is claimed to accelerate the move towards the convergence of memory and logic. HBM-PIM incorporates the AI processing function to enhance high-speed data processing in supercomputers and AI applications. HBM-PIM has...
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Iceotope leads CPD accredited course on Data Centre Liquid Cooling

Iceotope Technologies, the precision immersion cooling specialist, has announced a CPD accredited training module addressing CPUs and GPUs in data centre and edge computing environments. Specifically, the training module covers the challenge of the processors becoming ever more powerful while being required to operate in a more diverse range of...
Electronicsmixonline.com

Yamaha Launches DHR, CHR Series Loudspeakers

New York, NY (August 30, 2021)—Yamaha Pro Audio has introduced its new DHR and CHR Series loudspeakers. Both lines sport plywood cabinets finished in a tough polyurea coating for durability, and their 10″ models have reportedly been optimized for fixed installation and utilities, 12″ models designed for use as floor monitors, and 15″ versions for FOH applications, all featuring custom transducers. The DHR Series transducers are driven by DSP-equipped class-D power amplifiers.
ElectronicsEmbedded.com

How to design a better pulse oximeter: Implementation

In the first article in this two-part series, we covered the technical specifications of a pulse oximeter. In this article, we’ll cover design considerations such as transmissive vs reflective, sensor positioning, perfusion index, motion artifacts, and specifics of designing with an optical AFE. Transmissive vs. Reflective. A PPG signal can...
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

COM Express computer-on-module gets Tiger Lake-H

Advantech is offering a Tiger Lake-H COM Express Basic Type6 module. Called SOM-5883, it offers octa-core computing at under 45W using these integrated 11th generation Intel Core processors. Xeon and Celeron are also options. “With excellent Intel Iris Xe graphics and ready to use edge AI Suite software toolkit, SOM-5883...
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Synaptics to acquire DSP Group

Synaptics, founded by industry legends Federico Faggin and Carver Mead, is to buy DSP Group. The merger is expected to generate annualised run rate synergies of $30 million. DSP Group operates in the Internet of Audio Things (IoAT) with growth opportunities in low power SmartVoice, unified communications & collaboration, and wireless IoT devices.
ElectronicsDesign World Network

TE Connectivity’s new Dynamic Series Connectors available at Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity (TE), a global leader in connectivity and sensors, expands its range of harsh environment Dynamic Series connector solutions with the manufacturer’s Dynamic 8000 series and Mini Series. TE Connectivity’s Dynamic Series connector solutions range from...
BusinessEETimes.com

Synaptics Buys DSP Group for $538m to Add Audio to IoT Portfolio

Synaptics Inc. announced it is acquiring DSP Group for $538 million in cash, to add audio and smart voice capabilities to its Internet of things (IoT) portfolio. Synaptics said the rationale for the acquisition is to combine "best-in-class" voice and vision artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into a single portfolio, as well as strengthen its wireless portfolio with ultra low energy (ULE) enabled security applications. DSP Group is considered to have leadership positions across multiple markets in what Synaptics calls the internet of audio things (IoAT) with significant growth opportunities in low power SmartVoice, unified communications and collaboration, and wireless IoT devices. Most of these solutions are relevant to Synaptics’ existing customer base, enabling cross-selling of portfolio devices.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Skywater to fab HOBS chips

Skywater, the US military foundry, is to fab Carillon Technologies’ Holographic Optical Beam Steering (HOBS) chips for satellite and other free-space optical communications (FSOC) applications. aHOBS technology was invented and is being developed for Automotive LIDAR applications by Carillon partner Lumotive. In partnership with DARPA, Carillon is onshoring HOBS technology,...
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Ampleon rugged 1.6kW RF amplifiers

Ampleon has introduced tough 1.4 and 1.6kW LDMOS RF amplifiers, designed to handle 65:1 VSWR. The ART1K6x series each include a pair (p-channel + n-channel) of mosfets. They operate from 1MHz to 450MHz in 48V Class E and 55V Class AB applications. “The maximum Vds figure supported being 177V. They can cope with a 65:1 VSWR, which means that any potential load mismatch issues can be alleviated,” according to the company. “All of them have a dual-sided electro-static discharge (ESD) protection mechanism included.”
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Advanced thermal imager includes embedded image signal processing

Lynred announces the unveiling of ATI320, its first advanced thermal imager with embedded image signal processing. The product’s embedded features, with a lens available as an option, aim at saving camera makers time and effort in integrating thermal imaging during the development and manufacturing process, enabling them to speed products to market.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

40A PCB relay for 3 phase systems with feedback contact

Panasonic is claiming a world-first for a PCB relay that can be used as the main switching element in three phase systems. Called HE-R, the 35 x 58 x 47mm relay has four normally-open contacts (relay class 4a) that can switch up to 40A at an ambient temperature of +85°C.

Comments / 0

Community Policy