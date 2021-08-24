Richardson RFPD supporting ADI front ends
Richardson RFPD is offering availability and full design support for two highly high-speed converters from Analog Devices, Inc. The AD9081 and AD9082 mixed-signal front-ends combine high-performance analog and digital signal processing and allow designers to install multiband radios in the same footprint as single-band radios. By shifting more of the frequency translation and filtering from the analog to the digital domain, the AD9081/2 provides designers with the software configurability to customize radios.www.electronicsweekly.com
