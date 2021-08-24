Richardson RFPD supporting ADI front ends

Synaptics Inc. announced it is acquiring DSP Group for $538 million in cash, to add audio and smart voice capabilities to its Internet of things (IoT) portfolio. Synaptics said the rationale for the acquisition is to combine "best-in-class" voice and vision artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into a single portfolio, as well as strengthen its wireless portfolio with ultra low energy (ULE) enabled security applications. DSP Group is considered to have leadership positions across multiple markets in what Synaptics calls the internet of audio things (IoAT) with significant growth opportunities in low power SmartVoice, unified communications and collaboration, and wireless IoT devices. Most of these solutions are relevant to Synaptics’ existing customer base, enabling cross-selling of portfolio devices.