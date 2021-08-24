Auditions for "Godspell"

Paris Community Theatre will hold auditions Monday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 24 at 6:30 for their second comedy of the season, Epic Proportions. Epic Proportions is a comedic romp written by Larry Coen and David Crane. It follows the story of Benny and Phil’s brothers, who find themselves caught up as extras in filming the massive biblical epic Exeunt Ominous. Very soon, Phil finds himself directing and Benny starring. To make matters more complex, they both fall in love with Louise, the assistant director in charge of extras. Along the way, there are gladiator battles, dancing girls, snakes, ten plagues, and a cast of thousands. Lucia Bunch directs the play, who has been an active member of Paris Community Theatre for several years. All ages are welcome to audition, as we are looking for a variety of actors to cast. Per PCT’s new COVID-19 safety protocol, all performers must provide proof of vaccination before auditioning, and masks are required when not on stage.