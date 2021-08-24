Bikes for All MeetUps

There’s a lot to like about the Apex Bike – in particular its sleek design. It's also very good value for money, and is an excellent alternative to the Peloton brand if you're a keen spinner but don’t want to fork out an extortionate amount of money. The design of the bike is very modern and stylish, blending in nicely as a piece of furniture rather than an ugly piece of fitness equipment. The bike offers a great variety of classes and teachers, too. The only drawback is it only works with Apple devices and doesn’t come with a screen, so you need to connect it to an iPad, iPhone or TV; not great if you're used to machines with immersive technology built in.