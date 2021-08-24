Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Bikes for All MeetUps

traverseticker.com
 9 days ago

This program is for individuals with special needs who are 26 years & older. Norte has a growing fleet of adaptive bikes for all types of people with special needs. Held every Tues. at 10:30am at Norte's Clubhouse, TC. Bring a lunch.

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
traverseticker.com

Up North Bike Fest

Offering three cycling events: Tour de Pie road bike tours of 62, 45 or 30 miles; men's & women's Team Time Trial of 45 miles; or the 36 or 20 mile Gonzo Gravel. The fee includes your ride, lunch & local craft beer.
Fort Bragg, CAmendocinobeacon.com

Miles of smiles for Seniors on Bikes

FORT BRAGG — The Fort Bragg Seniors on Bikes have had a busy year on two wheels after a challenging year of lockdowns and short loops in 2020. From the days of “two old guys” meeting on the haul road in 2011, the group has grown to more than 40 members, spanning ages from 50-80. (Contributed)
Laramie, WYlaramielive.com

Blessing of the Boots, Bikes and Backpacks

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie invites everyone to an outdoor "Blessing of the Boots, Bikes and Backpacks" on Sunday, September 5th at 1 pm. Bring your gear to the Fellowship lawn at 1402 Gibbon Street for a non-denominational blessing for success and safety in the coming academic year. The...
Meredith, NHlaconiadailysun.com

A bike a month giveaway

MEREDITH — The Xavier Group Real Estate team has teamed up with The Mutt Society bike organization to give away a bike a month for a year. "We love giving back to our community! From Halloween events to making sure no family is without meals for the holidays, we try to help where we can. Now we have teamed up to give away a bike a month for a year with The Mutt Society!"
Almont, MItricitytimes-online.com

The joy of a new bike

ALMONT — Logan Maciejewski facilitated the repair, painting, and donating of 33 bikes for kids to Humble Design as part of his Eagle Scout Project. Logan, a 2021 graduate of Almont High School, said he truly believes that every kid deserves a new bike. “Humble Design provides toys and stuff...
Eureka, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

MONDAYS WITH MICHAELE: There Be Bikes By That Bay

Get your motor runnin’ and head out to … the bay! Your President of Positivity was born to be wild and, as such, she’s a big fan of the United Bikers of Northern California (UNBC) who happen to be holding their annual outdoor Bikes by the Bay event this coming Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. down at Halvorsen Park in Eureka. There’ll be food, fun and games and, of course, motorcycles. Gimme a “vroom vroom.”
NASAspacecenter.org

Solving Space: Space Bike

This summer, we are exploring how we push human extremes in order to survive and thrive in the harsh environments of space. Exercise can be extreme on Earth, but astronauts take it to the next level in zero gravity. Cycling in space? It’s an important part of an astronaut’s exercise...
Faribault County, MNFaribault County Register

They’re still biking strong

After sharing a lifetime together, these new neighbors are making their final fresh start in Blue Earth. They invited The Faribault County Register into their home to share coffee, baked goods, stories, and wisdom on Monday, Aug. 16. What are your names? . “David Nelson, but I’ve been called Josh since...
Raymondville, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Free bike helmets in Raymondville

The Community Lunch Program for Kids celebrated its fifth birthday recently with cake and soda at the Raymondville Church. Community Lunch Program for Kids provides food to Norwood, Norfolk and Raymondville children when school is not in session and there isn’t the ‘safety net’ of school free or reduced meal programs. The equivalent of 2,640 meals were passed out to local families. CLPK partnered with the St. Lawrence County Traffic and gave out bike helmets to children who needed them. Helmets were purchased with a grant from The Alcoa Foundation. Above, Esmerella Maslin and Paetynn Maslin, model their new bike helmets with the help of Carrie Conger, St. Lawrence County Traffic Safety. Photo provided by Wendy Chambers.
Maple City, MItraverseticker.com

A Summer Walk at Krumwiede Forest Preserve

Join Leelanau Conservancy docents on a summer morning walk in this mixed deciduous & conifer forest. Look both high & low to see what you can discover as you leisurely gain about 200’ following a gentle, upward-sloping trail. Close-toed shoes & bug spray are recommended.
Bellaire, MItraverseticker.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with GRNA docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi each Tues. to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers.
BicyclesTime Out Global

Pony Bikes

Melbourne’s cycling culture wouldn’t be what it is today without Sasha Strickland. She grew Pony Bikes from a custom fixie garage to a hub for maintenance classes and top-notch specialty coffees. Strickland believes that bikes that compromise on quality will just end up in landfill, so save your dollars and then visit her for a conversation on building a bike that best suits your lifestyle. Once she’s got you on the road, you’ll be coming back for all your repairs.
Madison, WIbravamagazine.com

Have a Spare Bike?

Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a nonprofit that provides bikes to underserved communities in Dane County, has already donated more than 2,000 bikes this year. But to help fill the needs of the more than 2,500 bike requests they received, the organization is hosting another donation day. On Saturday, Sept. 18...
BicyclesTechRadar

Apex Bike review

There’s a lot to like about the Apex Bike – in particular its sleek design. It's also very good value for money, and is an excellent alternative to the Peloton brand if you're a keen spinner but don’t want to fork out an extortionate amount of money. The design of the bike is very modern and stylish, blending in nicely as a piece of furniture rather than an ugly piece of fitness equipment. The bike offers a great variety of classes and teachers, too. The only drawback is it only works with Apple devices and doesn’t come with a screen, so you need to connect it to an iPad, iPhone or TV; not great if you're used to machines with immersive technology built in.
Politicstheallstate.org

PHOTOS: ‘Govs Garage’ Car Show and Meetup

A license plate of one of the cars on display at the 2021 APEX annual car show. HASSAN TAYLOR | THE ALL STATE. Organizers of APEX weekend introduced a car show and meetup event as the newest part of its freshman orientation schedule this year. Austin Peay students and employees...
Mobridge, SDMobridge Tribune

Bike Safety

Mobridge kids wait their turn as they received bike helmets and safety instructions during the annual bike rodeo held at the city park Wednesday, Aug. 11. Members of the Mobridge emergency services hosted the annual event.
Sportsphillyfunguide.com

Ben to The Shore Bike Tour

Come join us for the 34th Annual The Ben to The Shore Bike Tour! This exciting 65 mile charity bike ride will take over 2,500 riders from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. Upon arrival in Atlantic City, at our legendary after party, riders, volunteers, supporters, and friends & family come together to celebrate the amazing physical accomplishment of our participants and raise even more for our worthy causes. 50-mile and virtual participant options are also available.
Northport, MItraverseticker.com

Kehl Lake Natural Area “Intelligence of Nature”

On this hike into Kehl Lake Natural Area’s old forest, you will learn about the vast & mysterious complexity of this seemingly silent world. Humans, like those who centuries ago visited & lived near Kehl Lake, began with a deep & essential connection to nature. Conservancy docents will accompany you on this mostly flat hike along forest trails.
Reading, PAPosted by
Berks Weekly

18 Children Earn New Bikes in ‘Books for Bikes’ Summer Reading Program

18 children earned news bikes Wednesday afternoon in the Oakbrook section of Reading following a summer of reading in Ready.Set.READ!’s “Books for Bikes” initiative. Children living in the Oakbrook community who participated and regularly attended an eight week summer reading program celebrated their achievements with a bike and helmet party for the last day of the program, courtesy of Customers Bank.
Carselkhornmediagroup.com

Parks and Recreation Bike Swap

LA GRANDE – La Grande Parks and Recreation and the Safe Routes to School Program are holding a bike swap at Pioneer Park on August 21st from 9am to 12 pm. La Grande Parks and Recreation and The Safe Routes to School program are giving the people of La Grande the opportunity to buy or sell their used bicycles. There will be a bike safety course, also known as a Bike Rodeo, where parents can bring their children to learn bicycle safety. Children must have their own bicycle and helmet to participate. Door prizes will be drawn every hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy