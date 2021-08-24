Featured Artists Gallery Exhibition

On First Friday, September 3, 2021, The Artists’ Gallery will present “The Color of Water” featuring the work of Bonnie Howell. The ever changing surface of water has been a career long challenge for local artist Bonnie Howell. When preparing for this year’s show at The Artists’ Gallery, the thought of transparency kept coming to mind. Water is clear, it has no color! But the earth is full of color, coming from natural elements and atmospheric light. So of course we see these reflected colors as we enjoy viewing or being on or in our favorite kinds of water. The colors of water often reflect the mood of the day – calm, bright, hazy, windy or gray, the surface and colors will tell the tale.